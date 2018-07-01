Jeff Kotowski: Some historical perspective, please

Yes, I say leave the Confederate monuments up, but let's add some plaques to put things in perspective.

Let's point out how for over a 100 years after the Civil War racism persisted, separate bathrooms were required, lynchings were common and openly placed on the front page of local newspapers.

Let's talk about sundown towns, how slavery continued legally and how to this day we massively incarcerate people of color in this country. Let's talk about how we have disenfranchised voters of color through gerrymandering, voter purging and police roadblocks.

Yes, leave up the Confederate monuments, but let's show them for what they really are.

Jeff Kotowski

Nevada City