Jeff Kotowski: May God have mercy

Trump’s insurgent and riot-inspiring speech should be taken along with the history of his other incendiary speeches. To the neo-fascist group the Proud Boys, Trump said, “Stand back and stand by.” He defended the actions of the 17-year-old murderer of Black Lives Matter protesters. He equivocated on the condemnation of the domestic terrorists who planned to kidnap the governor of Michigan.

The list of Trump’s call to violence is long and horrifying. Like the mafia boss who says, “I’d hate for anything unfortunate to happen to you,” Trump makes a transparent call to non-violence, but only with a wink and a nod.

When the president encouraged the Jan. 6 march on the Capitol, he had just been warned of the dangers of a march. He knew that the D.C. Police had been promised there would be no march, and that such an unplanned march was not only dangerous, but was almost certain to erupt in violence. I believe Trump knew full well that a march to the Capitol would end in violence.

Almost as disturbing are his sycophantic fans incapable of seeing anything wrong with their savior, Mr. Trump. Is it any wonder we saw the proliferation of religious nationalist flags, Neo-Nazi symbols, and racist emblems at his final traitorous rally? Don’t be fooled by Trump apologists trying to whitewash his agenda. Trump is no prophet. May God have mercy on his soul.

Jeff Kotowski

Nevada City