Jeff Kotowski: Deal with the devil

If there was ever a person who made a deal with the devil, that person is alive right now. Such a person might be a politician who can openly admit to groping women, yet suffer no consequences. This person might call neo-Nazi protesters “very fine people” yet suffer no consequences. Perhaps this person would separate parents from their children, yet suffer no consequences as long as they are immigrants. Or maybe this person would openly use his political office to fill his own pockets, yet suffer no consequences.

It would seem unimaginable that such a person would openly enlist dictators and enemies of the United States, but still suffer no consequences. Such a person might try to stop a free and fair election by calling it rigged and even motivate an insurrection in our capital, yet suffer no consequences. Is it possible that such a person could exist and fool a significant portion of the population that he is by his own words “the chosen one” without the help of the devil? I don’t see how a rational person could come to any other conclusion.

Jeff Kotowski

Nevada City