Jeff Kane: Poor mental health: a lack of gun control

Our president has proclaimed that the mass murder in Parkland, Florida was a manifestation of poor mental health. He's right.

Poor mental health describes, for example, a president who signed a bill rolling back a regulation that made it harder for people with mental illnesses to purchase a gun.

Poor mental health describes citizens who fail to demand a government response beyond "thoughts and prayers."

Poor mental health describes public tolerance of shameless Congress members who are on the NRA payroll. Our own representative, Doug LaMalfa, has accepted $13,500 from the NRA.

Poor mental health describes a society that features an average of one gun for every man, woman, and child. What are we so afraid of? Violent crime has actually been decreasing, and anyone who plans armed defense against a tyrannical federal government that's arguably the best-armed and most ruthless in the world should consider the outcomes at Ruby Ridge, Waco, and Malheur Refuge.

Poor mental health defines a nation that has as yet to develop a reliable way to keep firearms from those who shouldn't have access.

Toddlers, for example: 2 to 4 year olds mishandling guns have been responsible for more deaths since 9/11 than foreign terrorists.

Poor mental health describes those of us willing to live permanently under the gun — thinking twice these days about attending a concert or going to church or a shopping mall, not to mention sending our kids to school.

Recognizing this "widespread decline in adults' mental health," kids are taking over. They've organized walkouts around the country, ranging from 17 minutes on March 14 to all day on April 20.

And we can be sure that in these walkouts people will register 18 year olds to vote.

Jeff Kane, MD

Nevada City