Jeff Kane MD: Prescription drug prices
Prescription drugs are too expensive, but what’s just as irritating are the cost variations between pharmacies. A prescription costs $57 at one place, $28 at another, and if you use a discount card like GoodRx, it’s so much cheaper that you have to wonder how prices are determined. This outrageous shell game insults our intelligence even while it robs us.
One congressional candidate, Dr. Kermit Jones, offers a refreshing remedy — allowing Medicare and MedicAid to negotiate reasonable drug prices, and putting a cap on our out-of-pocket health care expenses.
For contrast, look at his opponent’s record. Kevin Kiley was one of only seven Assembly members to vote against a bill to lower prescription drug prices and one of only four to vote against capping insulin prices. He opposed a limit on the cost of oral cancer drugs, and even opposed a bill notifying paramedics of their right to request safety devices from their employers.
So we might ask: who are Mr. Kiley’s constituents, us or the hugely profitable drug companies — including Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, and Amgen? I want genuine representation, so I’ll vote for Dr. Kermit Jones.
Jeff Kane MD
Nevada City
