Jeff Kane: LaMalfa’s unforgivable behavior

On Jan. 13. U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa voted against impeachment of the president, who a week earlier had mustered insurrectionist forces against the Capitol.

LaMalfa’s admirers might be able to twist reality to support his position, but one particular misdeed is unforgivable. During the siege of the Capitol he was sequestered with 100 other legislators in a crowded room for several hours. He and eight others refused COVID-19 masks when they were offered. Since then three people in attendance have tested COVID-positive, including a 75-year-old congresswoman.

No law said LaMalfa had to wear a mask. Maybe he refused in order to please the president, or maybe to avoid looking “weak.” Maybe he believes masks don’t work or that the pandemic, like the election, as he has suggested, is phony.

But his colleagues were simply asking him to help protect them. Their request was personal, not political: Doug, would you please just help us out?

He could have suspended his lofty principles for the moment to address their vulnerability. His refusal amounted to arrogant contempt of his colleagues. It revealed character unsuited to a decent person, let alone a representative of the people.

Jeff Kane

Nevada City