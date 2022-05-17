Jeff Kane: Follow the money
We need to learn more about candidates running for Nevada County offices, especially the clerk-recorder, who’s responsible for control of elections. Surprised by the fact that some candidates have no experience for the positions they seek, I looked up their contribution filings, which anyone can find at https://public.netfile.com/pub2/Default.aspx?aid=NEV.
Some candidates are supported mainly with $100 contributions, and others with many thousands, begging the question, “Who’s really after the office?”
Jeff Kane
Nevada City
