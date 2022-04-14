Jeff Kane: Due diligence needed for mine proposal
Imagine that a guy offers you ongoing landscaping services. Would you tell him, “Sure, go ahead,” or would you first ask about references, experience and insurance? Suppose you learned that at his last job he was fined for wanton destruction?
Commonsense due diligence may not be crucial for chopping blackberries, but if we’re talking about 80 years of mining fraught with serious hazards, inadequate due diligence is unthinkable. Nevada County sensibly requested an economic impact report to learn how the Idaho-Maryland Mine’s reopening would affect our economy.
Astonishingly, though, it didn’t direct the consultant to explore Rise Gold’s financial status or history. If it had, it might have discovered that its CEO’s previous project, the Banks Island mine, went belly-up in only 18 months, stiffed scores of creditors and employees, was prosecuted and fined for leaving a ghastly mess for taxpayers to clean up, and is now supported by a loan carrying the astronomic interest rates assigned only to the riskiest borrowers.
If you think our county’s lack of due diligence seriously threatens our community, please ask your county supervisor to correct this omission.
Jeff Kane
Nevada City
Editor’s note: The British Columbia Court of Appeals set aside previous lower court rulings and fines while ordering a new trial for Rise Gold’s CEO and a partner in the Yellow Giant Mine on Banks Island, B.C.
