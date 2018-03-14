Jeff Heilmann: Campaign signs stolen

I have been informed that a number of campaign signs for Dan Miller to be reelected to the board of supervisors have been "stolen."

Most of these "thefts" have occurred in the Morgan Ranch, Hughes Road, Ridge Road and East Main roundabout areas. I question what type of people would do this.

All candidates should come out with condemnation to this type of activity and rebuke those in their organization for considering this type of activity. The individuals who have taken Mr. Miller's signs have created grand theft in the value of these signs. This is a crime with five years in prison as a result of conviction to the theft.

I have been informed, many of these locations have had video surveillance and are being reviewed at this time.

Jeff S. Heilmann

Nevada City