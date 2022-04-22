Jeff Heilmann: A simple calculation

I purchase fuel from a local supplier and receive bi-monthly billings. I have two vehicles. One runs on diesel, and the other runs on premium — the two most expensive fuels.

On my December 2020 bill, it showed on the 28th that I purchased diesel at $3.419 per gallon and on the same day, premium at $3.259.

On my February 2022 bill, it showed on the 18th that I purchased diesel at $4.959, and on the 11th I purchased premium at $4.819. These February purchases were prior to the war in Ukraine.

That’s a $1.54 — or 45% — increase on diesel and $1.56 — or 48% — on premium.

Now that this war has happened, prices continue to rise, but our government in its extreme wisdom had already started the ball rolling with its policies enacted in January 2021. I liked the policies in place in December 2020. Go back to those.

Jeff Heilmann

Nevada City.