Jeanine Bryant: Ode to the mask
Our masks tell a story of their own …
They talk without words, standing alone …
A lot of problems they make,
So little effort they take,
Stopping COVID, wearing masks it has shown.
Since the road map we are on is unclear …
This mask represents both caution and fear …
Until a vaccine will someday come,
Help us not to the virus succumb,
Mask-to-mask, we will soon all win and cheer!
Time to rename the mask to be one of love …
It says, “I care” and fits like a glove …
I wear it for you to be safe,
Hope this won’t stay long on my face,
May these masks bring good health and grace from above.
Jeanine Bryant
Nevada City
