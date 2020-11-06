Jeanine Bryant: Ode to the mask

Our masks tell a story of their own …

They talk without words, standing alone …

A lot of problems they make,

So little effort they take,

Stopping COVID, wearing masks it has shown.

Since the road map we are on is unclear …

This mask represents both caution and fear …

Until a vaccine will someday come,

Help us not to the virus succumb,

Mask-to-mask, we will soon all win and cheer!

Time to rename the mask to be one of love …

It says, “I care” and fits like a glove …

I wear it for you to be safe,

Hope this won’t stay long on my face,

May these masks bring good health and grace from above.

Jeanine Bryant

Nevada City