Jeanette L. Royal: Kleinhans for assessor

Sue Horne is retiring as Nevada County assessor after serving for 12 years. She knows the rigors of assessing properties equitably, and the challenges of budget and office management. She has led the Assessor’s Office with dignity and competence.

Now, Sue wants to ensure that the Assessor’s Office will operate smoothly and continue to treat property owners fairly. Thus, Assessor Sue Horne has endorsed Rolf Kleinhans to be her successor.

Kleinhans has proven his competency for the past 14 years as the chief fiscal officer for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, where he and his staff interact efficiently and effectively with multiple county agencies. Previously, his career focused on real estate property valuations, construction, and workforce oversight of multi-million dollar commercial building projects.

I have known Rolf for over 25 years, and have always found him to be sincere, detailed and dedicated. Under Rolf’s guidance and diligent work as a volunteer treasurer, the Association of Realtors was able to pay off their loan, saving thousands of dollars and future mortgage obligation.

Please join Assessor Sue Horne, District Attorney Cliff Newell (ret.), Sheriff Shannan Moon, Sheriff Keith Royal (ret.) and many others to vote for Rolf Kleinhans as our next Nevada County assessor.

Jeanette L. Royal

Grass Valley