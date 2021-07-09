Jeanette Goodspeed: Conundrum between trash, water
Kudos to Robert Bee for “Trash vs.water” in the July 2 edition of The Union. First the garbage police and now much-needed water restrictions, but where does that leave us?
Ever tried thoroughly cleaning a peanut butter jar? It takes a lot of water! What do we do?
Jeanette Goodspeed
Grass Valley
