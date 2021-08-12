Jeanette George: Internet service unacceptable
I am hopeful that this will get the attention of all readers experiencing the same issues I am having with AT&T’s internet service. I live in a neighborhood with over 65 homes in it. Our only internet option here for anyone not already using AT&T DSL service is Hughes Net or Smarter Broadband. No Comcast or U-Verse at all.
My neighbors not using AT&T are not happy with their service since we live in a heavily wooded area with little line of sight to towers. They cannot return to AT&T at all. Not an option. I have been paying for my AT&T service for over eight years. I have to call their technical support more often than I call any other customer service provider.
My issue is constant interruption of the internet service. It drops connection consistently. I have to reboot my modem for a temporary fix. I’m told it will only get worse as more people are using their internet from home for work and school. Just today, as I write, my AT&T technician said they know when they get these service calls, that they will only be able to put a Band-Aid on the problem. AT&T is taking my money for services they are not providing.
To get some attention to this matter, I urge everyone who is experiencing the same issues to file a complaint with the Public Utilities Commission of California by U.S. mail:
California Public Utilities Commission, Consumer Affairs Branch, 505 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco, CA 94102 – 3298.
Jeanette George
Grass Valley
