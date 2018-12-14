Jeanette George: Home insurance crisis is here

I read Thomas Elias' article about the insurance crisis being almost upon us. And yes, it's here.

I have been with CSAA for over 35 years. We have a home in the Bay Area and one here in Grass Valley. We also have multiple vehicles covered with them. Our policy for Grass Valley is up in January and they are not going to renew.

I've been on the phone with every major carrier in California and none are willing to write in our area.

I have brokers looking for companies not licensed in California and only received two questionable coverage quotes, at much higher rates. That means I really don't have any options.

I know this is happening to several people in our area. I've talked to some I know and others that I just overheard talking about also being dropped. In fact, my brother had to find a broker for insurance when he bought his home in May 2017 and now that carrier had been shut down by the state so he's also in a world of hurt trying to find another carrier.

I'm very frustrated that there's nothing I can do except pay the much higher premiums and receive much less coverage. I'm scared to think about how this is going to effect our economy in California. If homes can't be insured, people are going to want to sell and move. But without insurance for buyers to obtain, those houses won't be able to get mortgages for buyers.

We are already in a housing crunch due to all the displaced fire victims. A shortage of homes now, but soon I'm afraid many houses will become available due to homeowners unable to keep their current mortgage without insurance.

The California homeowners insurance crisis is real and is affecting our lives.

Jeanette George

Sherwood Forest, Grass Valley