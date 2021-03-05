Jay Patt: Gyms and our health

This is regarding your article about gyms being open in which you quote gym owners Riley and Rohrbacher: “We don’t want to be the gym cops,” Rohrbacher said. “We just hope and pray everybody does the right thing but from what we understand that’s not happening, so it just leaves us very frustrated.”

They are labeling all open gyms as being irresponsible. They seem to be missing the message: Exercising reduces stress and improves immune function as well as reducing co-morbidities such as obesity and diabetes. Our immune systems help us combat virus and bacteria insults.

Thanks to the South Yuba Club, I am able to exercise on a rainy evening in a safe environment. All reasonable safety protocols are in effect at this gym. I was able to fight off the COVID-19 virus in December, and I thank the gym being open for helping me out.

Jay Patt, DC

Grass Valley