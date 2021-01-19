Jason Howard: Failure of oath
I believe that you should be made aware that our representative, Doug LaMalfa, has voted to overturn the election results. He did so after countless court cases, all throughout our country, found the basis for his vote to be without merit.
His vote demonstrates he lacks the understanding and respect for the process, institutions, and ultimately the Constitution of the United States. His vote was a clear failure of his oath of office and tantamount to sedition. I urge you to consider this when you’re asked to cast a vote for him in the future.
While I understand and respect that we may have differences of political opinion, what’s happening right now are not mere differences of opinion.
If we continue to elect leaders who do not respect or understand the fundamental framework and institutions of our government, we’re looking at a very uncertain and broken future — certainly not a future we’d want for our children.
Jason Howard
Grass Valley
