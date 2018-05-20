Jason Fouyer: Yes on Measure D

It's time to show the Grass Valley School District we care about our schools. The district proposes to upgrade its school buildings and facilities with funding from a general obligation bond if approved by voters in June.

A yes vote on "Measure D," as the bond measure is known, will allow an investment of $18.8 million in upgrades for Bell Hill Academy, Scotten, Grass Valley Charter, and Lyman Gilmore Middle schools. This will fund repairs such as leaky roofs, provide much-needed upgrades to classrooms, and modernize utilities and school telecom systems.

Capital improvements also include funding for a few new facilities, including a multipurpose room at Bell Hill and a gym at Grass Valley Charter. These will provide students with a dry space to eat lunch and play on rainy days, and the ability to host special presentations, meetings and other events, thereby providing an enhanced educational experience.

According to the California Department of Education, there is a growing body of research that demonstrates a clear relationship between the condition of school facilities and factors critical for student academic performance. Clean air, good light, well-maintained and safe learning environments all positively impact students' academic achievement.

The district has the oldest school buildings in Nevada County and our facilities are showing their wear and tear. While the district has worked over past decades to take care of its facilities, the level of repairs are beyond the district's ability to fund out of its operating and maintenance budgets. Unfortunately, there are limited resources available from the state, or nation, for funding capital improvements for schools.

It is up to us at the local level to support our K-12 students and teachers by funding improvements so that school facilities are safe, healthy, modern, and conducive to learning.

Jason Fouyer

Grass Valley City Councilmember, and former mayor