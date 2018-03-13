Jaqueline Simonson: Rescued from a big box business

"Shout outs" to two people who helped me through a particularly rough time I had with a "down the hill big box store" and an improperly installed new roof (yes, lesson learned!).

Thank you Steve Bucher, of Everlast Roofing, for spotting numerous code violations and potential problems — I'd never have known what a poor job the big box store had done without your expertise. Wish I'd called you in the first place.

Also, kudos to Andreas Theisen (building inspector) for repeated visits time after time, keeping the big box honest.

The entire building department was pleasant and very helpful!

Jacqueline Simonson

Grass Valley