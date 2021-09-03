Janis Woolsey: Better water management needed

California’s 40 million residents need better water management. Gov. Gavin Newsom and the Democrats’ policies have caused nearly empty dams.

Farmers are letting fields go fallow for lack of water. There is required water rationing while water it discharged into the ocean to protect the fish.

They fast-tracked a new arena for the Los Angeles Clippers through the lengthy environmental process with help from the Legislature — signed off by Gov. Newsom in less that two years. Other sports venues for the Los Angeles Chargers and Golden State Warriors were built in about five years. Newsom and the Democrats passed a special project-specific law expediting project review.

Gov. Newsom seems happy to delay water shortage projects in the voter-approved Prop. 1. Even though it contains $2.7 billion for water storage, it requires that money be found from other sources and it continues to be delayed by feasibility studies and applications for federal permits.

Gov. Newsom has set aside $5.1 billion for drought and water resilience in his California Comeback Plan. What about expediting emergency projects that can help communities this year, as well as near-term and longer-term projects that are of more immediate need? Newsom’s policies fail to manage our water needs.





Janis Woolsey

Nevada City