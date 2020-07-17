Janis McGregor: Kudos to Ruth Rasmussen

I have been a volunteer at the Nevada County Animal Shelter, now Sammie’s Friends, for over 16 years, during which time I have had the privilege of working with, and for, Ruth Rasmussen, the manager of the cat facility.

Ruth, to me, is the heart and soul of the shelter in her dedication to both animals and the many volunteers. She has always dealt with irate and bereft community members with grace, patience, and intelligence, and endlessly assisted volunteers with anything we needed.

Ruth has always been the “go to” person for volunteers for her help with, and medical knowledge of, all the animals. Sammie’s Friends recently commemorated 10 years of running the shelter and much credit should be given to Ruth Rasmussen, who preceded that 10 years of animal care by another 10 years when the shelter was under the auspices of Nevada County Animal Control.

I know my fellow volunteers would like to join me in thanking Ruth for her dedication and support. Kudos to Ruth Rasmussen.

Janis McGregor

Grass Valley