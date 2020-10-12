Janis McGregor: Intimidated by Trump supporters

I have been angrily accosted three times by Trump supporters in one week, merely because I have a Biden bumper sticker on my car. This morning I walked to my car after walking the canal on Red Dog Road in Nevada City. Two men were standing by my car. The first said I had a Biden sticker and should know that Kamala Harris was really stupid. I quickly entered my car to find the other man yelling at me through the passenger window that among other things, I was a communist. I drove away stopping later to check my car for damage as that event scared me.

Previously in the week a car driving behind me suddenly drove along side, waving his fist and his middle finger. It shocked me and all I could figure as the reason was my bumper sticker. Then last evening while leaving a store parking lot, a truck suddenly was on my tail, flashing his lights and waving that middle finger again. This behavior is shocking in our community and is a deliberate result of Trump and his endless hate mongering. This is not OK! This is America and I will not remove my bumper sticker. Hopefully we will soon elect a more acceptable president and return to a kinder more decent country.

Janis McGregor

Grass Valley