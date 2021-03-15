Janice M. Bronson: Don’t hold us back

Nevada County is perpetually purple tier. Every day I hope to see us in the red tier. It’s not going to happen. A fraction of local restaurants is just one prime example of going rogue. No masks for employees. Suing the state. They’re not an example for any of our small business owners to follow.

It’s difficult enough to depend on tourists to keep our coffers full. So many other restaurants have operated through this with decency and respect for their patrons while having to swallow the hardship of laying off good employees to wade through the pandemic.

The light is definitely shining at the end of this tunnel. Please please don’t set this county back now!

Janice M. Bronson

Nevada City

Editor’s note: Nevada County restaurants have not been found to be major spreaders of COVID-19. Larger social and family gatherings have been found to be major spreaders here.