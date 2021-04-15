Janice Bronson: A close call
Last Thursday, I almost left this earth. It was very close. I was with my husband and four of our friends at a dinner party in Lake Wildwood. I choked on a piece of steak. I panicked, couldn’t breathe and within two minutes I was unconscious. The hostess called 911.
In the meantime, 911 dispatch talked my husband through the CPR protocol. The paramedics arrived within three minutes! I am forever grateful to my husband and dear friends. I am beyond grateful to the Penn Valley Fire Department paramedics, who treated me with respect and patience. You all know who you are. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!
If you are older, please be aware that you’re more vulnerable to die from choking. Be careful to chew your food thoroughly and slow down when you swallow. Over 4,000 people in the U.S. die each year from choking.
Janice Bronson
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Janice Bronson: A close call
Last Thursday, I almost left this earth. It was very close. I was with my husband and four of our friends at a dinner party in Lake Wildwood. I choked on a piece of steak.…