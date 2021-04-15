 Janice Bronson: A close call | TheUnion.com
Janice Bronson: A close call

Janice Bronson

Last Thursday, I almost left this earth. It was very close. I was with my husband and four of our friends at a dinner party in Lake Wildwood. I choked on a piece of steak. I panicked, couldn’t breathe and within two minutes I was unconscious. The hostess called 911.

In the meantime, 911 dispatch talked my husband through the CPR protocol. The paramedics arrived within three minutes! I am forever grateful to my husband and dear friends. I am beyond grateful to the Penn Valley Fire Department paramedics, who treated me with respect and patience. You all know who you are. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

If you are older, please be aware that you’re more vulnerable to die from choking. Be careful to chew your food thoroughly and slow down when you swallow. Over 4,000 people in the U.S. die each year from choking.

Janice Bronson

Nevada City

