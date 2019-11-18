Janet Miller: No excuse for an unsafe and unreliable utility infrastructure

The first line on the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) website:

“The CPUC regulates services and utilities … and assures Californians’ access to safe and reliable utility infrastructure and services.”

With 30 counties affected by the recent PSPS event, Californians did not have access to safe and reliable power. Locally, many had no water, no access to emergency services, no power for home medical devices, no CodeRed access.

Shutting down power did not keep us safe. Fire danger exists because PG&E equipment is not safe. They’ve raised rates to upgrade equipment, which hasn’t been upgraded.

The CPUC has not done its job. But as its members are appointed by the governor, they are accountable to no one.

We need options. When my son moved to Texas, he had a choice of four power companies for his apartment. Wow! Competition. I bet their power lines are kept in excellent condition.

Power outages cannot be the new norm. As a first step, I suggest everyone contact their state representatives and insist they initiate legislation requiring CPUC members be elected, not appointed.

Twenty-first century. There is no excuse for not having safe and reliable utility infrastructure and services.

Janet Miller

Grass Valley