Janet Hessel: Angels in American Legion Auxiliary 130
August 23, 2018
This is the story of the angels who visit the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 130 in Grass Valley.
Once a month they arrive as we pack boxes for our troops. Not only do they help with the costs of mailing, they help with the packing.
Every visit they come with beautiful handmade cards to be placed in the boxes. Wanting to help even more veterans, they make many more cards to be delivered to local assisted living facilities. These are very time consuming projects and each is specific to the season. The embellishments are beautiful.
Too add to the recycling and care of this dedication, they create their envelopes out of magazine pages, which also reflect each season. So, as angels descend on Unit 130 and cards are placed in the troops' boxes, more than 20 veterans are the recipients of these every month.
We are so blessed in our community to have angels like this.
Janet Hessel, on behalf of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 130
