Janet Elliott: Matinee from the Met Opera
Do you like opera? Don’t say you don’t like it if you’ve never even seen an opera!
And you don’t have to go to New York to see a world-class production. Go to the Del Oro Theater right here in Grass Valley to see a live stream of a matinee performance from the Metropolitan Opera. (That’s why the next one starts at 9:55 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, in Grass Valley!)
There are English subtitles, so you’ll understand every word. There are close-ups of the performers, so you’ll see all the drama and emotion. The story is a timeless tale of family feuds, love, betrayal and tragedy. Even the intermissions are interesting, with live interviews of the lead singers, sneak peaks of rehearsals, and behind-the-scene looks at set changes.
Come on, Nevada County! Take advantage of this fabulous opportunity. Fill up the Del Oro Theater! Del Oro: Give a real student discount! If you charged $5 per student, I’ll bet you’d make a ton of money on popcorn!
Teachers: Give extra credit to any student who will attend just one performance. Students: Give it a try! Maybe it won’t move you. Or maybe it will rock your world!
Janet Elliott
Nevada City
