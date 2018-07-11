Janet Ann Collins: Shopping cart theft a huge cost to grocery stores

A few days ago I mentioned to the staff at a grocery store that I'd seen one of their shopping carts on the sidewalk quite a way down the street from the store.

They said they couldn't send any staff to get it because they were needed for their jobs on site, and their liability insurance wouldn't cover them if they were not on the premises.

They told me shopping carts get stolen all the time, and each one costs about $300 to replace.

So please be considerate, and don't be a thief. If you do need to take a shopping cart out of a store's lot to reach your vehicle, or even your home, please return it to the store right away.

Janet Ann Collins

Grass Valley