Janet Ann Collins: Foster the best qualified candidate for Nevada County Sheriff

When we moved to Grass Valley about 13 years ago, our deaf former foster son also moved up here to be near us. One day he was downtown at an ATM when a police officer grabbed and frightened him.

The officer had been calling to him and grabbed him because he hadn't responded.

I complained to the local police department and they had me talk to Chief Foster, who apologized. He arranged for me to come and teach the officers some basic sign language they could use if they encountered anyone who was deaf in the future.

In my opinion, anyone in law enforcement needs to have the qualities of integrity, compassion (why else would they want to protect us?) and common sense. John Foster certainly has all of those qualities.

Please don't vote in the upcoming election on the basis of who has spent the most money on advertising, but choose the candidates who are best qualified for the job. John Foster is certainly the best qualified to be sheriff.

Janet Ann Collins

