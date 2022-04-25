Janene Powell: Thanks to Robinson Enterprises and county

On Jan. 21, mid-morning, a Robinson Enterprises crew including Walt Whittlesey cleared a large tree debris pile off the shoulder of our road in Alta Sierra. They used a Bobcat claw. I had been trying to cut it up with clippers and was going to take it to the dump.

It is unsafe to burn here, and my neighbor has a disabled child who would be severely impacted by the smoke. I have physical limitations, but I wanted to get my property back to normal after the storm.

I know it is their specialty, but I’ve been impressed with how quickly their heavy equipment has cleared massive tree debris all over Alta Sierra.

Thank you, Nevada County, Robinson road crews and Walt Whittlesey.

Janene Powell

Alta Sierra