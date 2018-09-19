Jane Pelton: When will they ever learn?

Yet another Canadian junior mining company wants to re-open the old Idaho-Maryland mine in Grass Valley.

Rise Gold has begun exploratory drilling, and at this early stage they have already been called to account for violating the 100-foot setback from South Fork Wolf Creek and failing to abide by the County's erosion control requirements.

Rise Gold disregards the fact that hard-rock gold mining in a populated region that is surrounded on all sides by homes, businesses, and schools, is in no way compatible with the community that Grass Valley has become.

Our community dodged a bullet when the last foreign mining junior, Emgold, pulled up stakes and blew town. Setting aside for the moment the environmental destruction that inevitably comes with mining, the risks to private wells, the decline in value for properties located near the mine, and the probable contamination of Wolf Creek, our City and County representatives should be wiser now to the fact that temporary jobs in a dirty boom/bust industry like gold mining are poor substitutes for cleaner industries with staying power and the ability to contribute to long term economic resiliency for Grass Valley.

Jane Pelton

Grass Valley