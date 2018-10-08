Jane Pelton: Open letter to Senators Grassley and Graham

Looking for someone to blame for the Kavanaugh hearings turning into a circus? Take a good look in the mirror. You decided to rush through this nomination without due diligence, and by doing so you have harmed the reputation of the Judiciary Committee as well as Mr. Kavanaugh.

Imagine this: What if Democrats chose a candidate for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court on ideological grounds, refused requests for documents from his time as presidential advisor, blocked witnesses whose stories cast doubt on the judge's suitability for the Supreme Court, whisked their prosecutor out of the room when she began to ask real questions and, for political reasons alone, tried to ram this nomination through committee and on to the Senate double-quick ahead of the mid-terms — and blamed the opposing party for politicizing the process?

How angry would you be then?

Do not undermine confidence in the judicial branch of our democracy by rushing to judgment. Mr. Kavanaugh was/is no boy scout. His dishonesty, belligerence, and blatant partisanship were on full display during questioning.

Take all the time you need to appoint an unbiased jurist to the Supreme Court. That is your job.

Jane Pelton

Grass Valley