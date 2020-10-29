Jane Carling: Have to take blood pressure pill to read opinion page

I don’t know if all the Swift Communications newspapers are 100% Democrat, but I finally lost my cool after reading several submissions that showed up on The Union’s Oct. 21 opinion page.

One compared Donald Trump to Hitler and another wrote a very sarcastic letter of how Trump would have handled the start of World War II when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.

Don Rogers, as publisher of this newspaper, you should stop wondering why your newspaper had to stop Monday deliveries. Was it because you lost so many customers? This newspaper weighs less than a roll of toilet paper now.

I am going to be 89 years old in a couple of months and found I need to take a blood pressure pill before reading your opinion page. I forgot to mention another very long letter you published from someone who wrote that President Trump told 17,000 lies.

If you would publish the accomplishments of President Trump, maybe “the idiots” would get an education of current positive events. Veterans no longer have to wait years for medical help was one of my favorites.

President Trump has done more for this country in four years than Obama and Biden did in eight years.

Jane Carling

Nevada City