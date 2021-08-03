Jane Carling: Become a Republican
The upcoming day to vote for Gov. Newsom’s impeachment will be critically important for the successful future of California.
I implore all Democrats who voted and now disapprove of his governing to change over to the Republican Party to save our state.
If you need more convincing, look up “Newsom blunders” online.
Also, in the front page of The Union July 23, an article acknowledged that the Delta variant of the coronavirus was found among the infected here in Nevada County. We can attribute that to the imbecile in the White House now.
We should start an impeachment toward that incompetent employee, but the next in line is also a nightmare. Illegal entry into our country is a crime, so why are we letting him get by with it? How long are we supposed to tolerate this abuse?
I am 89 years old and I feel sorry for the younger generation.
Jane Carling
Nevada City
