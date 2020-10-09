Jane Calbreath: Let’s listen and learn from each other

Many of us seem to be caught up in our fears and are projecting them on “others.” By “others,” I mean people who are different and think different than we do. “Others” are the people we don’t talk to or understand.

As I read accounts by Black Lives Matter folks on Facebook being rattled by the Support the Blue protests at the Bank of America on Brunswick, it sounds like the same fear that the Patriots Pushing Back imagined from the BLM protest on Broad Street in August.

We seem to have little faith or trust in the unknown or in nonviolent demonstrations. I read the statements in the The Union from Ali Behr, who started the Patriots Pushing Back Facebook page. I can’t imagine what her concerns or fears might be, but I’d like to learn from her.

This also relates to the issues going on at the Nevada City Chamber. Why would committed business owners and community members want to destroy it? Maybe we don’t have the whole picture. I’m aware that California labor law protects employees and requires confidentiality from the employer.

We probably don’t know the whole story. Our community is too precious and too small for this kind of mistrust, fear, and separation. I think it all stems from a lack of understanding and communication. Can we please come together and listen and learn from one another? Maybe it would bring us some peace.

Jane Calbreath

Nevada City