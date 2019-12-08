Jane Calbreath: Corrupter vs. crusader

To R.L. Crabb, cartoonist for It Takes a Village Idiot:

While I often appreciate your cartoons, I was totally shocked by your recent ridicule of Mayor Senum.

She is a dedicated and hardworking leader who amplified the voices of our community and earnestly supports the interests of Nevada City residents. She is in no way like the current president. She tells the truth as she sees it, and she does her homework.

Don’t confuse a corrupter with a crusader.

Jane Calbreath

Nevada City