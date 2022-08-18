Jan Woldseth: A low standard
“Your argument is weak; yell louder or insult your opponent!”
This adolescent bullying seems to have been the tactic displayed at the Republican party’s booth at the fair this weekend. Displayed banners saying “Let’s Go Brandon!” (aka **** Joe Biden), and a stand-up poster of the president holding a wad of cash are some examples of trying to build one’s self (party) up by putting others down. While this tactic may appeal to those who find pleasure in disparaging others, it only shows egg on the face of the party to the rest of us, diminishing its ability to argue any point. If this party really wishes to “Make America Great” again, it needs to start with a little respect. This didn’t look promising.
Jan Woldseth
Grass Valley
Jan Woldseth: A low standard
“Your argument is weak; yell louder or insult your opponent!”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.