Jan Tache: About The Union’s ‘hatchet job’ on Nevada City mayor

Wow, The Union sure did a hatchet job on Mayor Senum. Why did the Nevada City Council meetings seem rowdy? Because we did not feel heard by the council, except for the mayor.

Months ago a resident of Nevada City wrote to Nevada County Peeps and asked if anyone was worried about 5G coming here. That’s what started it. Reinette and others responded. The science is scary. It’s a tough issue for the city because the industry and FCC are trying to hamstring local government.

The council passed an ordinance that appeased the industry and didn’t adequately protect the people. There was no outreach, no public workshops. At the meetings I attended, the City Council seemed unresponsive to we who testified. The other four members appeared not to have researched the science. The ordinance was passed.

A group of us held a public workshop with Reinette and went over the ordinance line by line with suggestions. And now, thankfully, Duane Strawser has offered to listen and help. And the other council members finally stated that they are also concerned about effects of 5G.

Democracy is messy by design. It can be rowdy. If it is always too “neat,” something is amiss.

Jan Tache

Penn Valley