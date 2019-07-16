Jan Roche: Kudos to ‘Cabaret,’ a must see
Last night we attended the performance of “Cabaret,” presented by Sierra Stages. It was an excellent performance by an outstanding cast.
We are fortunate to have so much talent in our area and the production companies that offer first rate entertainment.
I recommend seeing “Cabaret” for an evening of fun and laughter, at the same time the sobering reality of a tragic past.
Jan Roche
Grass Valley
