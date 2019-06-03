Jan Freed: Reducing carbon
Reed Hamilton’s letter to the editor made my day. We are at the “solutions” phase of the discussion and Reed points out a good one.
The Energy Innovation Act (I researched it) has targets (90% reduction of CO2 by 2050) that will give us a fighting chance. There are “safety nets” that increase carbon fees or bring in the EPA if reductions falter. Way to go Reed!
Jan Freed
Los Angeles
