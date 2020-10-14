Jan Arbuckle: Clarification of article

I was surprised to read in the story headlined “Candidates disclose financial contributions” that “Incumbent Councilwoman Jan Arbuckle did not have campaign disclosure statements available, according to county records.”

I immediately recognized that information was incorrect.

I contacted the Nevada County Elections Office, and a staff member told me my Fair Political Practices Commission Form 470 could not be located. I explained that on July 24, I had submitted the form to the Grass Valley city staffer serving as the city clerk. I confirmed that the staffer had relayed my Form 470 and my other elections documents to the county elections office.

All other election materials from all five candidates were on file at the county elections office except my Form 470.

Later that day, the elections clerk telephoned to tell me that my Form 470 had been located. She explained that it had not been filed where it should have been with other election statements. Mystery solved.

I have been on the city council for 13 years, and served as mayor for two years. I want city residents to be reassured that I take seriously my responsibilities to follow the law and inform voters about financial disclosures during an election. Form 470 is required of candidates who will not raise nor spend more than $2,000 in campaign contributions. I am not accepting any campaign contributions in my bid for re-election to the Grass Valley City Council due to the challenges of COVID-19, wildfires, and PSPS. I have encouraged everyone to donate instead to the non-profit of their choice where the money is greatly needed.

I hope this clears up any misconceptions.

Jan Arbuckle

Grass Valley