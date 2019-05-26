James Smith: My fellow Americans, take heed

The media says we are at the beginning of a constitutional crisis. Some say we’ve been in a constitutional crisis since Donald Trump became president in an election influenced by Russia in 2016.

Since then the country has become divided with two of the three equal branches of government fighting against each other, mainly because the president refuses to cooperate with Congress by withholding their right to information that the president doesn’t want them to have. This refusal as well as other behavior signifies the actions of an autocrat. This is a threat to our democracy and the crisis is we could lose our freedom, our way of life, and the very soul of our nation if we become a dictatorship.

Take heed, my fellow Americans.

James P. Smith, Ph.D.

Nevada City