James P. Smith: Why aren’t you wearing a mask?

What is wrong with people who walk around without wearing a mask?

While I was at the donut shop this morning a woman entered with a teen and preteen, all not wearing masks and coming right up to me without keeping six feet away even though the floor was clearly marked. I told her and the children to step back and asked why they weren’t wearing masks.

The woman said she had a medical exemption. Since there is no such thing I told her she was a threat. Then I noticed a couple, both not wearing masks. I said, “Why aren’t you wearing masks?” The man showed me a tattoo. A tattoo! I don’t know of any tattoo that exempts you from wearing a mask.

I told him they were a threat to my life and that I probably had the right to use self defense. They moved along. The store should require customers to wear masks. It’s the only sensible thing and is recommended by Dr. Fauci and other leading scientists.

James P. Smith

Nevada City