James Lingenfelter: Kudos to the hospital

Major kudos to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. My wife recently spent five days in the hospital after surgery. Her treatment could not have been better!

Everyone we encountered was superb. They fulfilled every expectation with great attitudes and performances. The smiles were ubiquitous,and all employees were anxious to assist. Much to our surprise, even the food was very good.

Finally, a special thanks to nurse assistant, Eddie, and to Dr. Sura and her surgeon, Dr. Luna. They were great.

James Lingenfelter

Grass Valley