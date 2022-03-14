James Lavigne: Take a stand against Putin

Just prior to the start of World War II, Germany and Russia made a non-aggression pact that cleared the way for major global conflict. Russia and China have recently made a similar pact and joined together with Iran for military drills. It seems clear we are at a parallel juncture.

There are many more parallels, including the establishment of a legion of foreign fighters to stand against the aggressions, such as is currently forming for combat in Ukraine. I am seriously considering joining that force.

I posted the following to the Reddit Ukraine volunteer page. You may not agree with what I’m saying, but I think you should at least consider what I’m saying to them in this post:

Most of us here in U.S. very much support Ukraine. Representatives who side with and praise Putin will become pariahs here. I don’t hear anyone but them doing that. I am appalled that they are.

I cannot say that I am currently on my way there to join the legion. But I am seriously considering it, and seeking more relative information.





Putin has attacked the U.S. in recent times. His misinformation campaigns have resulted in the deaths of thousands of Americans and successfully caused divisions and discord among our citizens.

I am convinced Putin must be stopped and that now in Ukraine is the time and place to stop him. I wrote to President Biden and Senator Feinstein expressing my support for a no-fly zone over Kyiv on day two (Stingers may complicate that, I suppose. Not to mention reluctant allies and such).

The people of the world cannot afford to stand by and watch while Putin continues accelerating his liberty-stealing aggressions. Putin must be thwarted!

Thank you, thank you, thank you! To all brave souls making this stand against Putin’s dark ambitions at this time! I will continue to support this cause in the best way I am able and encourage others to do the same. I feel the people and cause of Ukraine is very much reason enough. But the stakes are much higher than that and clearly extend much beyond Ukraine.

James R. Lavigne

Nevada City