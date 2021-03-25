James Ferrier: Let’s do what’s right

As a 100% disabled Vietnam veteran (platoon leader, 11 LIB), I do not want anyone to take our guns away. If someone breaks in, they deserve what they get.

But there is zero reason for any private citizen to have an automatic weapon — a weapon with a 15-round magazine, a military grade sniper rifle.

One nice pistol with seven rounds, one nice three-round magazine on our hunting rifle or one good shotgun are all OK.

After that, you are not talking defense, you are talking slaughter. So close those loopholes. Take away the military grade weapons and let us live in peace. Americans killing Americans just isn’t right.

James Ferrier

Grass Valley