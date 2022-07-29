James Dumont: LaMalfa and McClintock
As somebody who grew up in Nevada County reading The Union every day after school, I find it appalling that The Union has become such a disgraceful rag. How can the editors consider The Union to remain a valid and viable source for local news if they don’t even publish articles highlighting that the region’s Congressmen (U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa and Rep. Tom McClintock) voted against protecting same-sex marriage? When did the editors stop doing their primary jobs — journalism — in favor of becoming shills and political hacks? Is this blanket bar against accurately and negatively reporting on Republican politicians a direct order from Swift Communications?
James Dumont
BRHS ’06
Philip Vardara: COVID is not going away
The statistics are sadly shocking and not unexpected. From the Journal of the American Medical Association (jamanetwork.com, published online July 8, 2022), as of June 30, 2022, only 51% of Americans over the age of…
