James Coe: Not a beautiful place anymore
How bad does it have to get before voters wake up? I used to wonder when voters will wake up and vote against a one-party system in California. The answer to my question is never. No matter how bad it gets in California, voters will always be true blue.
My evidence to my conclusion can be found in Cuba, Russia, China, Venezuela and all other one government dictatorships. Going against the grain is dangerous. People simply give up and accept the propaganda from Hollywood, PBS, NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, environmentalists, and all other left-wing extremists.
Smart young people are moving out of California, which is not a beautiful place to live in anymore.
James Coe
Rocklin
