Jake Bronson: Want a recall? Pay for it yourself
There are many reasons why voters become independents.The recall election is a big one for me. Recall is part of our democracy and needs to stay around. What isn’t part of our democracy is the voters paying for the election. Whomever the entity that files should be the entity that pays. To put it another way, put your money where your mouth is.
Instead of using the taxpayers’ pocketbook to further your agenda, try to figure out why your voting block is decreasing. I will remember all your voices at the polls.
Jake Bronson
Nevada City
