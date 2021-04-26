Jake Bronson: Train and license shooting like driving
When I turned 15 and a half to the day, I went down to the DMV to take and pass a written driver’s test to receive a learner’s permit. At the age of 16, after completing a driver’s education course, it was back to DMV for the driving test and the issuing of a permanent license.
In this country we sell up to 17 million vehicles a year and I am confident that almost everyone who purchases a vehicle has a license to drive. Do we consider that process government overreach or just common sense that allows our roads to be safer?
Imagine if we didn’t have these rules and your parent said to you when you turn 16, just take the family car and have a good time, and if we can fit it into our budget we can buy a NASCAR racing vehicle so you can drive faster when you go out with your friends.
A few years later, I joined the Marine Corps. During basic training we were taught how to use, maintain and respect our weapons so that we were prepared to kill others. We weren’t just handed a M14 and sent out to kill whomever our government didn’t like that day. We trained and we trained and we trained some more until we were proficient with our weapons.
Does it not seem reasonable that people are trained and licensed before they can purchase a firearm that by definition is designed to kill? Assault weapons or any firearms need one’s respect and knowledge — heavy on both counts before using.
Jake Bronson
Nevada City
